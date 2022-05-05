ACA.bizlhcgroup1.adv (copy)

Lafayette-based LHC Group reported its quality and patient satisfaction scores remain higher than the national average and Home Health Quality Star ratings improved from 4.12 in January to 4.2 last month.

LHC Group Inc. on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of $19.5 million, down from $34.7 million reported in the first quarter of 2021.

The Lafayette-based home health and hospice company reported net income of 64 cents per share, down from $1.10 in the first quarter of 2020. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The company posted revenues of $571.5 million in the period, up 8.9%.

It also reported its quality and patient satisfaction scores remain higher than the national average and Home Health Quality Star ratings improved from 4.12 in January to 4.2 last month with a forecast of 4.25 in the CMS July 2022 preview. Admissions increased 4% compared to last year.

Shares of LHC Group were down slightly in early morning trading Thursday at just over $166 a share. Yet it is up almost $10 a share since the company announced an agreement to be purchased by United Health Group for $5.4 billion on March 29.

The company reported earlier this week it finalized a joint-venture partnership with south Georgia-based in-home health care provider Archbold Medical Center, a move that was first announced in March. LHC Group's footprint now consists of more than 556 locations in 37 states around the U.S.

