LHC Group Inc. on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of $19.5 million, down from $34.7 million reported in the first quarter of 2021.
The Lafayette-based home health and hospice company reported net income of 64 cents per share, down from $1.10 in the first quarter of 2020. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.
The company posted revenues of $571.5 million in the period, up 8.9%.
It also reported its quality and patient satisfaction scores remain higher than the national average and Home Health Quality Star ratings improved from 4.12 in January to 4.2 last month with a forecast of 4.25 in the CMS July 2022 preview. Admissions increased 4% compared to last year.
Shares of LHC Group were down slightly in early morning trading Thursday at just over $166 a share. Yet it is up almost $10 a share since the company announced an agreement to be purchased by United Health Group for $5.4 billion on March 29.
The company reported earlier this week it finalized a joint-venture partnership with south Georgia-based in-home health care provider Archbold Medical Center, a move that was first announced in March. LHC Group's footprint now consists of more than 556 locations in 37 states around the U.S.