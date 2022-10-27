Judi LeJeune, a longtime public relations director with IberiaBank/First Horizon, has been named senior vice president and director of marketing for Home Bank.
LeJeune has experience in public relations, media relations and advertising and in working with banking teams across multiple states. She is a graduate of CABL’s Leadership Louisiana and Leadership Lafayette.
She has served on the operations and programing committee for Moncus Park, as past president for Cathedral Carmel Foundation and Festival International de Louisiane, and the executive committee for Lafayette Ballet Theatre.
Richard Zuschlag, chairman and CEO of Acadian Companies, was inducted into the Greenville (Pennsylvania) Area School District Educational Foundation’s Distinguished Hall of Fame.
Zuschlag is a 1966 graduate of Greenville High School. His years at the school, as well as some of his teachers, paved the path for his career that led him to Louisiana and found Acadian Ambulance. One of those teachers, 91-year-old Bob Fagley, was in attendance at the ceremony.
While he was working as an engineer at Westinghouse in the late 1960s, Zuschlag was assigned to a position in Lafayette. After that assignment was completed, he decided to remain. He and two partners later formed Acadian Ambulance Service.
Paul Guidry, an investment adviser based with Focus Financial Partners in Metairie, has joined the company’s partner firm, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors in Lafayette.
Guidry has more than 20 years of experience providing wealth management services to clients. He specializes in financial planning and investment management and also has expertise in delivering services to small businesses and their executives. He will continue to serve clients in the greater New Orleans area.
Dr. Safi Haq, a board-certified cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon; Dr. Saad Karim, a board-certified vascular neurologist; general surgery specialist Dr. Adria Dubose and oncology specialist Dr. Elisabeth Langlois have joined Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group’s network of providers.
Haq joins the practice of fellow board certified cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons Drs. Chance Dewitt and Richard Dearman at 1103 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 200.
Karim expands the vascular neurology services of Dr. Morteza Modaber and the neurology team at Our Lady of Lourdes.
DuBose joins the general surgery practice of Dr. Jacob Landry at 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 410.
Langlois is joining the cancer team at the JD Moncus Cancer Center, 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 230.