A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process.
Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Gulf Coast Sand is the largest privately-owned, independent producer and supplier of specialized sands, blended sands, abrasives and gravel. The company said the Shale Support LLC purchase will make it the Gulf Coast’s largest privately-owned producer of aggregate with more than 900 mineable acres of aggregate reserves. It will also help the company serve markets in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.'
The deal also included two fluid bed driers, 10 mineral separators and 24,000 thousand tons of silo storage, along with truck and unit rail train load out capabilities, according to a news release.