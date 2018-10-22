Donald Alexander, a Louisiana native who now lives in Houston, was voted professional seafood gumbo at the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff Oct. 14 in New Iberia. Alexander runs the D&L Cajun Kitchen in Houston.
I learned to make gumbo from my mom. What makes it so good is using quality fresh ingredients and making sure the roux is just right.
I spent most of my life in New Iberia with the exception of some summers spent in Houston with my dad. Both my mom and dad were my greatest cooking influences. Dad specialized in barbecue and mom in Cajun/home cooking. Both parents were born and raised in Louisiana. My mom is from New Iberia, and my dad is from Lafayette.
I realized I had a talent for cooking large quantities for large groups while working at Tabasco with McIlhenny Company.
When I left Louisiana, I had just remarried and I always had a dream to own my own restaurant. We decided to move to Houston and pursue this dream.
The restaurant was slow for the first few years but now is doing well. We have been open for six years now.
Everyone has their own way of cooking gumbo, but the one most important thing to a gumbo is the roux.
