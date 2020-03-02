A Florida couple who owns property in Lafayette has bought the former Discount Furniture Sales Inc. store on Cameron Street, land records show.
Martha and Georges Antoun with Majgek LA II LLC bought the almost three-acre property at 4207 Cameron St. on Feb. 3 for $700,000 from the Stutes family, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The building is 57,000 square feet, according to a listing.
The Antouns, who court records show live in Penscola, Florida, also own residential property in Lafayette, records show.