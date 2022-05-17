The Lafayette Regional Airport has bought the administrative offices and other buildings from the Lafayette Parish School Board for $4.2 million.
Airport officials announced the sale of 10.8 acres at 113 Chaplin Drive and two-year lease agreement to school officials to prepare to move to its new location at the multistory Energy Plaza office building at 202 Rue Iberville.
LPSS will lease the property for $273,201 per year and then continue to lease a warehouse and two small buildings for three years at $51,440 per year.
The property will allow the airport expand its footprint, director Steve Picou said, but officials did not give specific use.
“This was an easy decision for the Lafayette Airport Commission,” chairman John Hebert said. “We’re basically landlocked, with a finite amount of property on the airport grounds that LFT can use for future growth. This was a unique opportunity for us to acquire land that connects with our existing LFT site.”