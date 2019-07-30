LHC Group will acquire a Maryland-based home health and community-based service provider, the company announced Tuesday morning.

The Lafayette-based company has entered into an agreement to buy VNA of Maryland and Elite HomeCare Services in a deal that will be finalized Sept. 1 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this purchase of approximately $35 million and that it will not materially affect its 2019 diluted earnings per share.

So far this year the company has acquired or agreed to acquire 12 home health, five hospice and one HCBS locations in four states and the District of Columbia, representing annualized revenue of approximately $72.5 million.

“We are excited by this opportunity to expand our footprint in Maryland and provide quality in-home care for even more patients,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “VNA Home Health of Maryland has a long history of providing great care in this state. We look forward to continuing and enhancing that level of care as we help more people recover and manage their health conditions in the comfort of home.”

The provider’s home health services will continue to operate under the current name of VNA of Maryland. HCBS services will operate under the name of Maryland Private Care. The provider serves patients in Baltimore and the licensed service area with in-home health care.

LHC Group will continue to work with current referral sources and patients to ensure there is no interruption in the continuity of care.

“This agreement with LHC Group is the right decision at the right time,” said Barry Ray, VNA of Maryland CEO. “As a leading provider of in-home care, LHC Group will provide VNA with more staff resources, new paths for growth and development, and, most importantly, expanded care capabilities and a solid support system for the patients and families we serve.”

LHC Group, which provides in-home health care services, is a joint venture partner of choice for 350 hospitals across the United States.