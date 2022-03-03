Basin Arts’ move to an old church on Jefferson Boulevard will help bring awareness and more development opportunities to the north side of Lafayette, the new owner said.
Ravi Daggula, whose investment group Sterling Hospitality bought the former House of Faith Full Gospel Church at 710 Jefferson Blvd. in January, said during a Thursday morning ribbon-cutting that the north side of Lafayette has been underserved for years and needs projects like this.
Gov. John Bel Edwards joined Basin Arts founder Clare Cook and several state and local elected officials for the occasion. Basin Arts is expected to move into the 8,800-square-foot building located in the Pontiac Point area of Lafayette by the end of the year, and that will help bring attention to an area of the city that has been underserved for decades.
“There will be a significant amount of people that will cross that railroad and come toward the north side of Lafayette,” Daggula said. “That is my main goal with this project, and I think I will accomplish that with Clare. We are standing in an area that is underserved and underprivileged, and we do not have a grocery store in a 3-mile radius. If you don’t give more options to the underprivileged people, then you are forcing them to – and I’m sorry to say this -- you are forcing them to eat honey buns from the gas station.”
Basin Arts will convert the space to an arts venue, dance rehearsal space, visual arts gallery and studio workspaces for visual artists, Cook said. The organization is also the home to a professional company-in-residence, Basin Dance Collective, and an art rental program, BARE Walls.