Bill Hyde Jr., a former chief executive officer of Ruth's Chris Steak House, will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday as part of the Louisiana Impact Series hosted by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moody College of Business.
Hyde will speak on "Creating Customer Experiences One Meal at a Time" during the event at the LITE Center Auditorium, 537 Cajundome Blvd. The restaurant veteran is currently CEO of Briarwood West Investments, which focuses on the creation and development of higher-end casual dining restaurant concepts.
Hyde discuss his journey from UL student to the boardrooms of America's great restaurants, followed by a question and answer session.
Acadiana business today: Home Bank posts record income for third straight quarter; See what's on the Nov. 6 ballot
Lafayette-based Home Bancorp, Inc. posted record net income of $8.3 million in the third quarter, up from $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2017.
In the Nov. 6 election, the ballots include the congressional midterm races, as well as other state and local races, state constitutional amen…
AT&T will hold an open house hiring event at 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday to fill 100 positions at its Lafayette call center, 221 Venture Way.
Well permits for Oct. 15-22
Opportunity Machine will team up with the Acadiana Society for Human Resource Management to teach companies how to cultivate their greatest as…