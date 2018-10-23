Bill Hyde Jr., a former chief executive officer of Ruth's Chris Steak House, will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday as part of the Louisiana Impact Series hosted by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moody College of Business.

Hyde will speak on "Creating Customer Experiences One Meal at a Time" during the event at the LITE Center Auditorium, 537 Cajundome Blvd. The restaurant veteran is currently CEO of Briarwood West Investments, which focuses on the creation and development of higher-end casual dining restaurant concepts.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Hyde discuss his journey from UL student to the boardrooms of America's great restaurants, followed by a question and answer session.

Seating is limited. To RSVP, click here.