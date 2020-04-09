Online grocery orders during COVID-19 has skyrocketed, forcing many retailers to limit access to when people can pick up their groceries or have them delivered.
Walmart and third-party companies such as Shipt and Instacart who contract with retailers for online orders have had made changes in what they offer. Coupled with the recent moves by stores to limit the numbers of customers inside, many customers with internet access are doing their shopping online
Walmart stores in Louisiana and across the country, which last month reduced its hours it stays open, have expanded their pickup hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. but will reduce the number of days customers can order to just two days in advance, spokesperson Anne Hatfield said.
The Ambassador Caffery store added eight parking spots for grocery pickup last week, store officials announced on Facebook. Other stores, such as the Carencro location, are offering pickup for prescriptions.
“We’re seeing an increase in the number of orders coming in for our pickup and delivery services along with customers in our stores,” Hatfield said. “We’re working around the clock to make sure we make more spots available for customers. Soon, customers will be able to book spots three days in advance. While it’s still a shorter window than we typically offer, it’s allowing us to better serve our customers during this unprecedented time.”
In terms of overall re-stocking, the situation is dynamic. Specific impacts to products and/or categories will depend on the duration and intensity of the outbreak in each community in which our suppliers operate. We will be leveraging our global supply chain to make up any temporary shortfalls. As we would normally do during these periods of high demand, we are working through our best-in-class supply chain to replenish items as quickly as possible.”
In the U.S., grocery shopping had only been slowly migrating online, making up 3% of the food retail market, according to a report last year by Deutsche Bank.
As the pandemic hit, delivery orders surged as millions of Americans stayed home. During the week of March 2, even before some cities and states imposed “stay at home” orders, Instacart, Amazon, and Walmart grocery delivery sales all jumped by at least two-thirds from the year before, according to Earnest Research. Instacart, a platform that partners with more than 25,000 stores in North America, says orders in more recent weeks have surged 150%.
As a result, customers in hard-hit New York City are waiting days to schedule deliveries that usually take just hours.
At Nunu’s Fresh Market stores in the Lafayette area, the demand for grocery pickup has soared, president and co-owner Blaine Broussard said. Before COVID-19, the stores – which does not offer delivery – took three or four online orders a day.
Now the stores are taking between 70 and 90 orders each day.
“We lock it in at 70 and try to do as many orders as we can,” he said. “And then we stop. We’ve got seven to nine people doing it all day long. We start at an average of 5 o’clock in the morning every morning pulling orders just to get ahead of ourselves.”
The stores have had to shorten its hours, closing at 6:30 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., since the demand in the mornings with the online orders requires more workers, and close on Sundays, he said. The stores also implemented social distancing guidelines for customers and one-way traffic patterns for shoppers in the store aisles.
The company has had to do that with reduced employees as 45 chose to not work in fear of catching the virus, he said. It’s hired back a handful of former employees who had been furloughed at their new jobs.
“Hopefully after Easter we can open up on Sundays,” Broussard said.