Commercial alterations/repairs
OTHER: 2516 Johnston St., Lafayette; ACSW Architects, applicant; KMB Properties LLC, contact; $5,000.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 115 Charbonnet Road, Duson; Roclan Service & Supply Inc., owner and applicant; Davie Shoring Inc., contractor; $145,000.
RESTAURANT: 1013 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette; Vale Real Estate Investments LLC, owner; Description, Caffe Cottage outdoor seating area; Azalea Design Studio, applicant; self, contractor; $5,000.
SALONG/SPA: 124 Curran Lane, A, Lafayette; Umbrella Property, owner; description, Clips & Cutz Thaicoon; Aphaporn Leger, applicant, contractor and tenant; $3,500.
RESTAURANT: 1216 NE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Nessia Adams, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $1,000.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 1411 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; Shop Rite, owner; L Mark Builders, applicant and contractor; $7,000.
New houses
202 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Overton Homes LLC; $315,000.
112 Sonnier Road, Carencro; Baudoin Custom Homes Inc.; $373,500.
104 Little Hickory Court, Lafayette; Prestigious Home Builders LLC; $342,000.
802 Cocodril Road, Scott; Shannon Joseph Simon; $162,000.
213 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
113 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $247,500.
205 Ivory Palm Court, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $269,462.
214 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $257,090.
A housing development planned for the south side of the city of Scott will have over 100 single family lots along with some commercial lots.
Neel-Schaffer Inc. has named Ting Yi as a senior transportation engineer in the firm’s Lafayette office.