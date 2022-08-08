Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships.
Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Giles, who has locations in Lafayette, Alexandria, Opelousas, and El Paso, Texas, grew up in the car business after his grandfathers and his father who owned car dealerships in Texas. He began at his dad’s VW dealership but later moved to Lafayette to Lafayette and, on his birthday in February 1982, opened his own shop offering VW, Audi and Porsche vehicles.
While the first year in business was a success, the oil and gas industry then tanked. Porches’ prices went up dramatically and the Audi company experienced problems with their vehicles. It was a tough time to be in business but Bob kept his focus and made it through Lafayette’s lean times.
His initial automotive lines were dropped and his business evolved to fit the market.
“The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure,” Giles said. “It has always motivated me to do whatever I had to do to be successful, including working seven days a week.”