Acadian Cos. has promoted Tracy Bordelon to director of risk management, overseeing the claims and insurance process for Acadian and its divisions.
She will work with the director of litigation, general counsel and chief legal officer on issues affecting the company’s risk mitigation. Bordelon began working for Acadian as a verifier in 2005 and has been in the company’s risk management department since 2007. The Lafayette native holds a degree in business management from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is a Louisiana- and Texas-licensed claims adjuster.
The Louisiana Association of School Business Officials has installed as its 2021 president Matthew Dugas, of the Lafayette Parish School Board.
Other officers are President-elect Ty McCutcheon, Desoto Parish School Board, Mansfield; Vice President Rodney Wilson, Sabine Parish School Board, Many; Secretary Edwia Richardson, East Baton Rouge Parish school system, Baton Rouge; Treasurer Amy Lafleur, Evangeline Parish School Board, Ville Platte; and Immediate Past President Lesia Casanovas, Beauregard Parish School Board, DeRidder.
Board of directors for 2021-22 are Chastity Himel, District 1, Lafourche Parish School Board, Thibodaux; Deshonna Jackson, District 2 and SASBO emerging leader, Ascension Parish School Board, Donaldsonville; Casey Broussard, District 3, St. Martin Parish School Board, Breaux Bridge; Donayle Ashworth, District 4, DeSoto Parish School Board, Mansfield; Megan Kenley, District 5, Lincoln Preparatory School, Grambling; Lacy Burris, District 6, Washington Parish School Board, Franklinton; Justin Carrier, District 7, Acadia Parish School Board, Crowley; Fred Marsalis, District 8, Concordia Parish School Board, Vidalia; Anya Randle, SASBO director, Assumption Parish School Board, Napoleonville; Mary Bonnette, LDE liaison, Avoyelles Parish School Board, Marksville; Charlie Mackles, charter school director, InspireNOLA Charter Schools, New Orleans.