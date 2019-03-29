Crowley fast food institution PJ's Grill will be leaving its home of 27 years to venture across North Parkerson Avenue into a bigger building and the bigger world of casual dining.
The new PJ's Grill will still offer all the old favorites like their Cajun burger, frozen lemonade, poboys and salads, but will be expanding their menu to offer more casual dining options along with limited-time favorites like plate lunches and barbecue.
"I'm probably a little biased, but we're going to be the nicest restaurant in this town. We're going to keep our same menu. We're still PJ's Grill. Good food fast is what got us here and we're going to stay with that," said Peter Boulet, who co-owns PJ's Grill with his wife, Stacie Boulet. "We will upscale our inside menu while having a limited menu in the drive thru to keep drive thru times fast. We're upscaling our facility so we're upscaling our menu, too."
According to Boulet, things will largely remain the same. You will still be able to go up to the counter to order and get your food as quick as possible. However, there will be tables to seat 60 people inside comfortably and there will be servers to bring customers their food when things get busy.
The most notable additions are the two massive rice bins that were bought from Jimbo Hundley, a farmer from north of Crowley. The bins were originally purchased by Hunley's father in 1959 and now two of them will act as covering for outdoor seating at the new grill. The outdoor seating area, which will also be a makeshift "rice museum" with history, pictures and other memorabilia covering the walls, should be able to fit 40 people, according to Peter Boulet.
"Crowley is the rice capital of the world, so we thought, why not. People want outdoor seating while they eat these days, but right now we have to go to Lafayette for that, so why not bring it to Crowley," Stacie Boulet said.
PJ's Grill started back in 1989 as a double drive thru before moving to its longstanding location on West Parkerson Avenue. The new location will be across the street in the Young's Centre and will have a bar that will serve soda, beer, wine and an alcoholic take on the restaurant's famous frozen lemonade using locally made rice vodka, J.T. Meleck. The Boulets have been leasing the location since they moved into the nearly 50-year-old former Burger Chef in 1992.
The new location was built from the wood of an old grain mill in Pennsylvania and purchased through Garber Farms. The 3,500 square foot restaurant, excluding the outdoor seating, will employ their 24 current employees and Boulet said they will probably hire 40-to-50 new part-time and full-time employees.
The new PJ's Grill is scheduled to have a soft opening the week after Easter, with the old location closing on Good Friday. Peter Boulet said they hope to officially open the following week on April 29. He also added that they could not have done this move or all they've accomplished without the support of the community over the years and are excited to share this new venture with the community.
"We have used all local people in building our new restaurant. It's locally owned. As a local businessman for 30 years, I know how important the local economy is and having local support. We're just so thankful for that," Peter Boulet said.