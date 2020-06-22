This success of this year’s EatLafayette campaign may be the deciding factor if some restaurants in Lafayette Parish survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in its 16th year, the campaign waived its usual $250-$300 entry fee for restaurants as it kicked off its 2020 campaign Monday with a plea to patrons to visit any of the 227 locally owned restaurants that are participating in the event that ends Sept. 13.

Data from the National Restaurant Association indicates four out of 10 restaurants have closed due to the pandemic, which has resulted in 8 million job losses and a projected $250 million in losses for the year by the end of the year.

The campaign will do its best to encourage residents to eat out locally, especially the waived registration fee resulted in the highest number of restaurants to participated in Eat Lafayette.

“This is in my opinion the most important year we’ve ever had in my 16 years of Eat Lafayette, given all the financial constraints our restaurants are experiencing,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel. “What we’re doing could be the difference between a restaurant straying open this year versus having to close. We have an opportunity to potentially be the difference between whether or not that restaurants stays open or has to close.”

Restaurants will also have to show patrons that it’s safe to enter. A survey released Friday by Berthelot’s agency and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority indicated that about 1 in 3 people and more than half of African-Americans surveyed said they do not feel safe dining in a restaurant. Nearly 80% of those polled said they are concerned about the virus.

Some restaurants have briefly closed due to an employees testing positive for the virus. Seven employees at Texas Roadhouse tested positive for the virus, according to a KADN report, but the restaurant did not close.

At Café Vermilionville, there are hand sanitizers at each station and workers are wearing masks, said owner Ken Veron, and EatLafayette board chair. The restaurant reopened May 15.

There were 124 net new cases reported Friday in the seven-parish Region 4, boosting the total reported over the past week to 829, which is the most reported in any seven-day period since the pandemic began.

“We’re all figuring this out as we move along,” Veron said. “But the tables are socially distanced. We want to make everyone feel as great as possible. Here we’re spaced out and everybody seems to be enjoying themselves and feeling good about it, too. It’s been great. We’ve seen a lot of good support form everybody around town, and we’re finding everybody to be doing really great with this.”

The Taste of EatLafayette and the Louisiana Seafood Cook-off will be pushed back to near the end of the campaign, Berthelot said to Aug. 25. Organizers are working with Cajundome staff on safety measures, and more details will be announced next month.

New to this year’s event will be the Feed the Envie Bingo. Patrons can download a bingo card at eatlafayette.com and can be eligible to win prizes and enter a drawing for a grand prize to be announced Sept. 16.

“Today’s world has brought many a new challenge to a notoriously difficult industry,” Veron said. “But what we are going to do? We’re going to do exactly what we always do. That’s take wonderful care of the great people of Lafayette. There’s such a great diversity of wonderful food. There’s something for everyone at all of our locally owned restaurants, and to me, that’s what the campaign is all about.”