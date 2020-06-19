Over a third of Lafayette area residents surveyed said they don’t feel safe dining in restaurants and half don’t feel safe going to a sports or entertainment event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The results of the poll of 782 residents conducted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission June 15-16 indicate 35% do not feel safe going out into spaces with large amounts of people.

African-Americans showed a higher concern with 58% saying they don’t feel safe in restaurants and 70% in sports and entertainment venues.

Work still needs to be done to improve compliance with best practices and to reassure citizens about the safety of local businesses and venues, LEDA officials said.

“This survey provides significant insight into how our citizens feel about this public health emergency and how best to respond to these challenges,” said Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of LEDA. “It is imperative that we get the economy moving again; however, that needs to be done with thoughtful consideration for the safety of employees, customers, and our most vulnerable citizens. With this information, we will work with LCVC, LCG and our area Chambers of Commerce to expand and improve our efforts to address the concerns of our people and our businesses.”

Many restaurants have since reopened following the shutdown but have taken significant safety measures. After closing for two days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, Tsunami Sushi in downtown Lafayette reopened Friday while requiring guests to wear a mask upon entering and moving around the restaurant, according to a Facebook post.

The Tsunami employee's last day at work was three days prior to experiencing symptoms and being tested for the virus, owner Michele Ezell said.

“These stricter rules are a result of the speed and impact with which the virus is spreading through our community,” the restaurant’s Friday Facebook post read. “We have a great responsibility to provide a safe work and dining environment for all.”

Blanchard’s BBQ, 2023 W. Pinhook Road, announced Thursday it would close Friday and Saturday after an employee tested positive despite not showing symptoms. The case was an isolated one, the post read, but all employees were tested and are awaiting results.

Safety is the responsibility of everyone, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, particularly as the number of cases has begun to rise again.

There were 124 net new cases reported Friday in the seven-parish Region 4 boosted the total reported over the past week to 829, which is the most reported in any seven-day period since the pandemic began.

Begnaud’s office issued a five-point Downtown Nightlife Expectations this week, which included a reminder for patrons to expect reduced capacities at downtown bars and practice social distancing while waiting in line.

“Our community needs to take preventative measures both on the personal side and the business side to respond to what’s happening,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. “It’s critically important to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public when there’s other people and treat other people with respect. Anything we can do to keep us moving in a positive direction, we should be doing as a community so businesses don’t go back to a place where they can’t be open.”

Tourism has taken a hit but has started to bounce back safely, Lafayette Travel CEO Ben Berthelot said. The survey shows the industry still has room for improvement, he noted.

“Based on the survey, I say we have some room to grow in showing our citizens how diligent these sectors have been in providing a safe environment,” he said. “LCVC is committed to working with our local stakeholders to establish our community as a leader in responding to COVID-19, positioning Lafayette in a way that allows us to be both safe and strong.”

Nearly 80% of those polled said they were concerned about the virus, with 53% indicating they were very concerned and just 26% somewhat concerned and 22% not very concerned.

Among African-American respondents, 86% were very concerned with an additional 10% somewhat concerned.

Respondents also were supportive of coronavirus recovery funds being awarded to small businesses, with 59% saying they strongly agree and 28% as somewhat supportive. Only 8% opposed it.

They were also more favorable of the local government’s response than the federal response with 62% saying the local response meets or exceeds their expectations and 68% saying the same of the state response.

Only 46% said the federal response meets their expectations.