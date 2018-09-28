Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

United Way of Acadiana’s Women United announced the recipients of its 2018 Women Who Mean Business Awards: Kimberly Boudreaux, Paula Cutrer, Maureen Foster, Dr. Deiadra Garrett, Natalie Harder, Theresa LeBouef, Anna Olivier and Maegan Sonnier for their impacts in their workplaces and communities through entrepreneurship, professionalism, civic engagement and community leadership.

They will be honored at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the River Oaks Ballroom in Lafayette.

Adriana Drusini, LSU AgCenter 4-H agent in St. Mary Parish, has been named Louisiana 4-H Agent of the Year.

Drusini, who works with 32 clubs in the parish with more than 1,000 students, was recognized for her work with youth and with adult volunteers and as a role model for others in the area of volunteer development. The award will be presented Nov. 3 at the Louisiana 4-H Volunteer Conference at the LSU AgCenter Grant Walker Educational Center near Pollock.