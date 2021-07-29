Six remaining candidates have been named to be the next head of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

The agency released the names of six candidates still under consideration and others who applied for the position Thursday morning in an email after The Acadiana Advocate made a public records request Tuesday.

Two leaders of local agencies were among the six:

Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana

Monique Boulet, chief executive officer of the Acadiana Planning Commission.

Lawsuit seeks list of candidates applying to be LEDA's next CEO; here's what that position pays A local online publication has filed suit against the Lafayette Economic Development Authority to release the list of the 35 candidates that h…

Others still under consideration are:

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana We'll keep you posted on the Acadiana economy. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Verdell Hawkins, Economic Development Manager at Gulf Power Company

Larry Holt, COO at Columbia River Economic Development Council

John O’Toole, executive director at Beaufort County (South Carolina) Economic Development Corporation

Bob Shark, executive director at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council

The agency also released the names of the 28 other applicants for the position.

The candidates are seeking to replace current president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux, who will retire this year after 26 years.

The Current filed suit on Monday to release the names of those who applied for the position. LEDA is a public agency, funded by a parishwide property tax.

Applicants (no bios were listed) were: