Interior alterations
CHURCH: 116 St. Jules St., description, new bathroom for St. Jules Sacristy, applicant, St. Jules Church; contractor, Anza Commercial Construction; $12,000.
SCHOOL: 711 E. Willow St., description, mechanical and electrical work at J.W. Faulk Elementary School; applicant and contractor, Andrew Rodriguez; $100.
RETAIL: 211 Guilbeau Road, Suite B, description, prep work for El Ahorra Mini Market; applicant and contractor, owner; $10,000.
RETAIL: 3502 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, renovation for Palace Nail Lounge & Spa; applicant, Dexter Istre; contractor, Chase Group Construction; $25,000.
TOWER: 225 MR Cliff Road, Scott, description, Dish to upgrade equipment; applicant, Houston Permit Service; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions, $30,000.
RETAIL: 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior improvement for ScrubWorx; applicant, Ackal Architects; contractor, Chart Construction; $198,000.
OFFICE: 900 E. St. Mary Blvd., description, renovation for office building; applicant, Chase Marshall Architects; contractor, Bulliard Construction; $125,000.
New construction
RETAIL: 321 E. Verot School Road, description, ProSource Wholesale location, applicant, Davis Design & Consulting; contractor, PS Wholesale Floors; $1.904 million.
MEDICAL: 825 E. Broussard Road, description, medical office; applicant, Tim Green; contractor, McLain Companies; $864,000.
Commercial demolition
2320 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, old Randol’s Restaurant & Seafood Processing; applicant and contractor, Chart Construction; $10,000.
Residential construction
209 Verot School Road: Feroz (Moe) Mughal, $50,000.
105 Claire St.: homeowner, $315,810.
100 Hedgeworth Court, Carencro: Landry’s Real Estate and Investments, $472,140.
412 Teljean Road: Movable Homes by Mike, $176,040.
115 Martin St.: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $126,450.
111 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $240,480.
102 Queensland Place: Tommy Pullig LLC, $442,730.
113 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $192,150.
103 Lo Saab Cove: homeowner, $252,720.
115 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $244,800.
117 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $303,120.
119 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $225,000.
118 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $268,920.
116 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $197,010.
114 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $204,930.
112 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $215,010.
110 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $243,990.
108 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $240,480.
106 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $195,570.
104 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $209,700.
102 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $201,600.
100 Florence Peak Drive: DR Horton, $179,010.
204 Arbor Springs Drive: DSLD, $262,980.
300 Arbor Springs Drive: DSLD, $235,260.
300 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $212,490.
201 Chester St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $95,940.
115 Matthieu St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $94,940.
221 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $250,560.