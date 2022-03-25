Guitarist and lyricist Dustin Gaspard, who last month released his first complete album, “Hoping Heaven Got a Kitchen,” spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about his career.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Gaspard’s album is a prayer to the memory of his grandmother and grandfather who raised him in Cow Island in Southern Vermilion Parish. He will have an album release show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts with Sweet Cecilia as the opening act.
“My grandfather made me the man I am today,” he said.
Gaspard was selected as the second recipient of the South Louisiana Songwriters Festival Scholarship, which offers a platform for all types of musicians. He was introduced to acclaimed songwriters from around the world who made him feel less alone.
Finding the application process for SOLO online and applying at the last minute, he was selected after 1 1/2 years of rehabilitating his voice in a time period where he was writing more thoughtful songs, reflecting on his life. He recalled how he had lost the complete range of his voice on both ends of the spectrum and it had made him think of his career in the long-term, rather than squandering his talent by abusing his voice and body.
“If I’m not capable of executing the vocal athletics I had before, then I’ll be a folk-songwriter and hone my craft and lyrics and how I convey myself as an artist,” he said.