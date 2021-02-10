The Staybridge Suites hotel, which went into foreclosure before being sold at auction two years ago, has been sold again to an Iowa hotelier for $5 million, records show.
Hawkeye Hotels, which owns three hotels in Louisiana, bought the property at 129 E. Kaliste Saloom Road from LNR Partners of Miami, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
LNR Partners bought the hotel in March 2019 for $5.05 million, records show.
Hawkeye Hotels owns the Hilton Garden Inn near the Baton Rouge airport, the Holiday Inn Express on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans and the Spring Hill Suites in Bossier City.