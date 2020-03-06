Jaci Russo is CEO and co-founder of brandRUSSO, a branding agency she started in 2001 along with her husband, Michael. The company will hold Brand Builders seminars this spring and summer.
I was born and raised in Lafayette and attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, graduated from Lafayette High, and then went on to the University of Louisiana. I had lots of influences growing up. I was a voracious reader and watched way more than my fair share of TV and movies (John Hughes was a big favorite). My biggest influence probably came from competing in speech and debate while in high school and college.
My first job out of college was in Los Angeles at Creative Artists Agency, which is the largest talent agency in the world, representing actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, musicians, athletes, etc. I worked primarily with actors and actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Blair Underwood, Rita Wilson and Eric Stoltz. It was an incredible experience, and I learned so much about business, marketing, building relationships and the long hours and dedication necessary to be successful.
Starting a new business while eight months pregnant with a 1 1/2-year-old is not for the faint of heart. We worked hard, persevered when it got tough and weathered lots of storms (both literal — hurricanes — and figurative — economic crises and oil crises). Now, almost 20 years later, we are still learning how to be better, work smarter and continue to produce better results for our clients.
Most people think that a brand is just a logo or type of product. The biggest mistake is not realizing that a brand is actually an emotional connection between a person and a company, product or service. If people start from this place, then they can better build their brand by realizing what it takes to connect on an emotional level, then focus on establishing their voice, their point of differentiation and the benefit they bring to their target audience. brandRUSSO primarily works with midsize companies that are growing and can afford to hire a team of experts. The workshops are geared for small businesses that can’t afford to hire an agency but want to learn how to be better at their own marketing.
The most important thing with marketing is making sure a business is focused on the right target audience, developing messages that will really connect and then putting those messages in the right places to cut through the clutter. If you have the right products with the right messages, then today’s technologies make it really easy to reach young adults and make an impact.
We usually just have a nice family dinner to celebrate birthdays (she recently turned 50), but this year felt like a much bigger occasion so I found 50 ways to celebrate my 50th birthday. I am grateful for every day on Earth and believe that when my eyes open in the morning that means it’s going to be a great day.