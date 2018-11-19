The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will open an on-campus food pantry Tuesday to help meet the students' food needs.

The Campus Cupboard will be housed in the Intensive English Program building, 413 Brook Ave., and is available to graduate and undergraduate students at 2-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-noon on Fridays.

One in eight Americans struggle with hunger with as much as 22 percent of students going hungry, according to a 2016 national report.

"Statistically, with more than 19,300 students, we know we have individuals who have wondered where their next meals are coming from or have to make a choice between eating and other needs," said Margarita Perez, UL-Lafayette dean of students. "Once we identified even the possibility that this problem existed here, how could we not do something to make it better?"

The Campus Cupboard will partner with Second Harvest Food Bank, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Sodexo and United Way of Acadiana on this project.

More than 500 universities and colleges nationwide offer food assistance to students, including LSU, Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Louisiana University and Northwestern State University.