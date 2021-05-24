Louisiana may struggle more than any other state as it moves away from its dependence on the oil and gas industry and joins forces with alternative energy, said Stephen Barnes, director of the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Barnes stressed the importance of looking for new opportunities in the state’s economy during this time of transition. Barnes also discussed the Blanco Center and its recent developments.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The number of jobs lost in the oil and gas industry won’t add up to the jobs gained in the future as the state transitions its economy, he said.
“That’s why it’s important to have a carefully thought-out strategy to get into the emerging markets,” Barnes said. “For example, we have the infrastructure, the coastline, the ports to be able to build offshore wind turbines or even onshore turbines. You want to do these projects on the coast because some are too big to make it down the interstate.
“We already have some manufacturing in New Orleans and there is a big opportunity to grow. Our offshore support companies that grew up in the oil and gas industry can be engaged. As a state, we need to be open to this change because it’s happening whether we like it or not.”
The Blanco Center focuses on relevant issues affecting the state and offers research for legislators and to state government departments. Barnes noted his department has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services to identify data on what processes are working to improve the lives of children.
A partnership between UL’s College of Liberal Arts and the Edith Garland Dupré Library, the Blanco Center focuses on the public policy areas championed by Gov. Kathleen Blanco during her 25-year career in state government, including education, poverty and economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, health care, environment and governmental ethics.