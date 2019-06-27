Cox Communications has expanded its gigabit offerings to commercial and residential customers in Broussard.
Gigabit-fast internet goes beyond speeding up individual devices to allowing multiple people within households to use internet-connected devices at the same time. According to Cox officials, gigabit speed would everyone in a home to enjoy 4K streaming at the same time, with the ability to stream more than 25 4K HD videos simultaneously, download a HD movie in less than 60 seconds, download 100 songs in three seconds and upload approximately 1,000 photos in about a minute.
The city is part of Lafayette Parish’s quick ascension to the top tier of digital U.S. locations, Cox officials said. In recent years the parish has been recognized as a top 10 community where digital media is clustered and technology is cultivated. The growth is rooted in technology-focused initiatives and high-speed internet connectivity that attracts investors, tech-intensive businesses, and innovations to the parish.
“The high-speed internet connections are crucial in helping businesses to compete," Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque said. "It also helps keep families connected and helps them embrace new technology. Supporting businesses and improving the quality of life for our residents is essential in keeping Broussard successful.”
Cox says it plans to invest $10 billion in its products and infrastructure in the next five years as part of a focus to enhance the customers’ experience inside and outside of the home. It coincides with AT&T and LUS Fiber’s continued investments in bringing high-speed internet to Broussard.
“Cox is proud to be a long-time partner of the City of Broussard and shares its goals of helping area residents, businesses, and local government stay connected and achieve smart city goals through the deployment of world-class telecommunications services,” says Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Southeast. “Cox Gigablast is currently available to 100 percent of our service area in Broussard, and our commitment is to deliver gigabit services to all homes and businesses in our five-parish Acadiana footprint by fall of this year.”