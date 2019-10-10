The Lafayette Regional Airport is expected to get a second TSA security checkpoint at the current terminal at the first of the year, director Steve Picou said Thursday.
Airport officials have been working with the federal agency for some time to alleviate problems of people missing flights while they remain in the checkpoint line. It’s been an issue for some time at the Lafayette airport and other airports around the country.
The airport is waiting on the TSA to allocate the machinery, Picou said.
“Steven and I went up to Washington in June, and we’re working with a TSA official weekly,” airport board chairman Paul Segura said. “We’ve been telling them this issue for years, and finally they agreed with us.”
Both lines will be moved to the right of the current line on the second floor of the terminal near the restaurant and bar area, which will remain, Picou said.
The new terminal, scheduled to be completed in 2021, will have two lines with the potential for three, he said.