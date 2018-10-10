The Town of Duson will be holding a ribbon-cutting Friday morning for Stirling Lane, a new frontage road along the north side of Interstate 10 that officials said will encourage business development.
The road, which had its ground breaking in March, was built further away from the interstate than normal frontage roads to help businesses and allow development on both sides of the road — not just the side facing I-10. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. near Cajun Claws Seafood Boilers, located just north of the I-10 exit.
"Stirling Lane is prime for development," said Amy Thibodaux, president and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce. "There's already a lot of interest from business owners in the community about the road. Land owners around it have already been receiving calls about it."
The road was funded by $508,000 from the state's capital outlay budget and an additional $280,000 from Duson. Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux said the council, local legislators, lobbyists and the governor helped with the project.
The town wants to put in a roundabout at the intersection at La. 95 once development begins.
"We're hoping that it develops into something like what Scott has on their frontage road with Don's Specialty Meats and Harley Davidson," Thibodeaux said. "We're hoping to get some infrastructure and businesses to help the town of Duson and Acadia Parish."