A 255-unit resort style senior living community planned for south Lafayette may be open by 2020.
The Vincent is being developed by Abby Development, which owns and operates six senior living homes in Texas, and will offer independent living apartments, independent living cottages, assisted living and memory care. The complex, which will be at 2201 Verot School Road, will feature 340,000 square feet over 20 acres, said Patrick McGee with Abby Development.
"There is currently nothing like The Vincent in Lafayette," McGee said. "In addition to offering an unparalleled amenity mix and high quality interior and exterior finishes, this will be the first community in Lafayette to offer independent living, assisted living and memory care on one campus."
McGee said this will allow residents to age in place, not having to move from one care facility to another, as their needs change over time.
The Vincent will also feature a stocked fishing lake, walking trails, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a pharmacy and general store, beauty salons, libraries, housekeeping, laundry service and gourmet meals prepared by in-house chefs, he said.
Each apartment and cottage will have private patios or balconies, full-size washer and dryer connection and kitchen with appliances, he said. Each cottage will have a private two-car garage.