Will Davis had already gotten a big break. His snow cone in a pouch, Ice Bites, first hit the shelves of the Albertson’s in Broussard, and they sold out in a day.
But now he was at Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, to pitch his product. And for a guy who only went full time with this after he lost his job selling oxygen concentrators, you might say the stakes were high.
“You’re in this waiting room, and it’s highly secured,” he said. “They call you back, and they have meeting rooms that are dead center to all these offices. There are four glass walls. And it's super, super small. Maybe 8 by 8, 10 by 10.
“You sit down there, and you have a 15-20 minute block. You’re lucky if you can pull off longer than that. We were able to hit it off.”
That they did, and sales almost doubled overnight, he said. Ice Bites, which come in three flavors — strawberry, bubble gum and wedding cake – are now in 2,800 retail stores, including Walmart stores in east Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. They’re also in Kroger stores in Texas.
This all coming from a guy who started by dropping $4,000 on a snow cone trailer off Ebay right after he finished high school. He quickly discovered that business picked up on the weekends but was sluggish during the week, so he sought help to develop a snow cone on the go, one that wouldn’t freeze solid inside a pouch.
But one key thing he did early? With the help of his dad, who is an attorney, he patented the product before it took off.
“My dad has encouraged me 100 percent,” he said. “As weird as it sounds – putting snow cones in a pouch and selling it all over the nation -- he said go for it.”