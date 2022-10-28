A Lafayette offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office that was the subject of a raid by federal investigators will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico.
QuarterNorth Energy will terminate its Lafayette office, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, and offshore employees over a 14-day period beginning Nov. 30, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter sent to state workforce officials and Lafayette Consolidated Government earlier this month. All terminations are expected to be permanent.
Investigators with the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency searched the company’s office months ago for materials related to the leaking well in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. The leaking well is owned by QuarterNorth’s predecessor, Fieldwood Energy LLC, and the spill may have violated a promise of good behavior that Fieldwood signed with federal prosecutors last year in response to previous pollution incidents.
Fieldwood Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020.
The letter did not reference the leaking well. Instead the company indicated it is transitioning out of its role as contract operator for GOM Shelf LLC and will cease providing servicers for the company on or after Nov. 30.
Gom Shelf LLC was founded in 2003, according to Bloomberg, and specializes in fishing activities such as catching and taking of sea urchins, terrapins, turtles and frogs.