Wallace Breaux, the longtime owner of the Breaux’s Mart on Moss Street in Lafayette, died Sunday at the age of 86.

Breaux opened the Breaux’s Mart store in 1959 at the corner of Moss and Alexander Streets, starting with a small store on the corner before expanding over the whole block, his son, Philip said.

The supermarket, 2600 Moss St., remains one of a couple on the city’s north side after several have closed in recent years. The store was often listed in ads as “Lafayette’s oldest family-owned supermarket,” and the ads also featured the American and Acadiana flags next to the words “Remember our troops in your prayers.”

“He lived a good life,” Philip Breaux said. “He was a good father. He loved his employees and loved his customers. He had generations of customers and employees. The phone hasn’t stopped ringing.”

A graduate of Lafayette High School, Breaux was a Golden Gloves boxer, according to his obituary, and was remembered for his love of his family, the American flag and his community.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie, and six children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.