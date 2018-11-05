CROWLEY — A new emergency room at Acadia General Hospital set to open this month will feature new treatment and exam rooms, privacy for patients and the ability to see three times the number of patients.
Pending a final inspection from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, the facility will officially open by the end of next week. Lafayette General Health and AGH held a ribbon-cutting Friday to celebrate the completion of the new building that will replace the old 3,000-square-foot emergency room that was designed to see 600 patients a month to a 7,500-square-foot facility that can see the 1,850 they regularly see today.
"In a situation where seconds count, the emergency room can be the difference between life and death," said Acadia General Hospital CEO Joseph Mitchell. "By enlarging our ER and making it more efficient, we're prepared to meet the needs of even more patients in distress. It's all part of fulfilling our mission to restore, maintain and improve health."
The $4 million expansion and renovation project took just under one year and finished ahead of schedule. It will have individual rooms for patients instead of having them divided by curtains, a triage area and decontamination room next to a dedicated ambulance entrance, a dedicated psychiatric treatment area and bedside registration will now be possible.
According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, the project will generate a $5.6 million impact in Crowley with every dollar spent pumping an extra 33 cents into the local economy. Additional economic activity benefited the local and state tax revenue by about $95,000.
"When Lafayette General came to Crowley in 2014, we promised to do everything we could to bolster health care in Acadia Parish," said Lafayette General Health President David Callecod. "Back then, I stated that we knew we could make positive changes to this hospital and the community as a whole. I believe that today more that ever as we mark another milestone along the journey of Acadia General Hospital and celebrate the grand opening of this new ER."
Acadia General employees 311 with an annual payroll of over $16.7 million and employs 30 at the ER. The hospital dates back to 1901 and was made an official hospital in 1912 as Crowley Sanitarium, Inc., and the modern-day hospital has operated out of its current location since 1987, when the old emergency room was built.