Commercial additions, alterations
RESTAURANT: 1501 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Campion Retail, owner; description, PJ's Coffee, tenant; Paul Waltz, applicant; Bayern Group LLC, contractor; $200,000.
CHURCH: 220 Stone Ave., Lafayette; The Family Church - Kidzworld, owner; Ziler Architects, applicant; JC Construction LLC, contractor; $4,264,665.
HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Lafayette General Medical Center, owner; description, seventh-floor tower ICU renovation 2020; Joseph Ted Lyons Construction LLC, contractor; $0.
RECREATION: 5520 Johnston St., Lafayette; Lafayette Escape Room, owner; Kelle Messer, tenant; Robert E. Barras, applicant; Joseph Ted Lyons Construction LLC, contractor; $245,083.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1211 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Oschner Lafayette General, owner; Mark Stielper, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $3,239,966.
GENERAL RETAIL: 6600 Johnston St., Lafayette; Sterling Resources Johnston St. LLC, owner; description, Genesis of Lafayette; James Broussard & Associates, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $3,627,000.
PARKING LOT/GARAGE: 503 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Alonso's Crawfish Shack No. 2, owner; Pauline Ledezma, applicant; self, contractor; $20,000.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 815 W. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette: Prime Energy Solutions, owner; description, tenant renovation; Kelly Hollier, applicant; self, contractor: $25,000.
OTHER: 5700 Johnston St., Lafayette: Home Furniture Co., owner; description, commercial reroof; JRC Inc., applicant and contractor; $260,769.
GENERAL RETAIL: 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, No. 112, Lafayette; Ambassador Crossing Aria Remodel, owner; Carmen Kearns, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $143,108.
RECREATION: 701 Robley Drive, #108, Lafayette; We Play Therapeutic Center, 1st floor, owner; James O. Ziler, applicant; self, contractor; $15,000.
APARTMENTS: 1400 N. Bertrand Drive, Lafayette; The Edge at Lafayette Apartments, owner; description, commercial Reroof; DCF Construction & Supply LLC, applicant and contractor; $544,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1501 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Campion Devco LLC, owner and applicant; description, Lourdes Urgent Care; Bayern Group LLC, contractor; $140,000.
CONVENIENCE STORE: 3300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Kmart Corp., owner; description, Bar-B-Q Pit; Donna B. Dungan, applicant; $0.
OTHER: 121 Park Center, Broussard; Colligan Funeral Home; restroom / chapel; Gleason Ledet Construction.
New houses
331 Dugas Road, Lafayette; Bates Estates LLC; $378,000.
114 Rue Obrey, Youngsville; Van Alan Homes LLC; $306,000.
2015 Denais Road, Duson; Manuel Builders; $243,000.
101 Laken Lane, Youngsville; Passion Home Designs LLC; $306,000.
321 Dugas Road, Lafayette; Bates Estates LLC; $396,000.
113 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
206 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
127 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
600 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.
132 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $207,000.
112 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $274,500.
105 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
205 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $256,000.
102 Drifting Sands Lane, Lafayette; Mclain Homes; $297,000.
205 Hill View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.
207 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.
215 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $247,500.
102 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Home for the Holidays Inc.; $382,500.
216 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $279,000.
208 Ivory Palm Court, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $344,766.
212 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $181,868.
214 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $205,292.
503 S. Morgan, Boussard; Brett Denais; $108,708.