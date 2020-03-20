Acadian Cos. has honored Vice President of Air Services Erroll Babineaux, who retired after 45 years, by naming Acadian Air Med’s base in Lafayette as the Erroll C. Babineaux Air Med 1 Base in recognition of his contributions to the company.
Acadian leadership, employees, associates and Babineaux family members participated in a dedication of the base and plaque recognizing Babineaux’s efforts creating and fostering Acadian’s air ambulance program and its mission of saving lives.
“Erroll’s long hours and hardworking, can-do attitude have helped make this company what it is today,” said Richard Zuschlag, Acadian Cos. chairman and CEO. “Of all the things he has done, his legacy will be his contributions to the air ambulance industry in Louisiana. Anytime an air ambulance saves someone’s life, I credit Erroll for getting the program started."
The New Iberia native had worked as an ambulance driver, paramedic, supervisor, communications specialist and district manager of Iberia, St. Martin, Vermilion and St. Mary parishes. He became Acadian’s first commercial pilot in 1979 and worked with Petroleum Helicopters Inc. to design and assist in building the first air ambulance helicopter used in Louisiana, which became FAA-certified.
Acadian Air Med began service in 1981 and has expanded to include 11 bases of operation in Louisiana and Texas and a fixed-wing division, Executive Aircraft Charter Service. Acadian Air Med operates a fleet of 12 medically configured helicopters and seven fixed-wing aircraft.
Additionally, Babineaux provides marketing, public relations and governmental relations in many of the rural parishes that Acadian serves.
Dal Miller, who resides in Lafayette and is chairman and chief executive officer of Premium Inspection and Testing Group, has been selected as one of four graduates for induction into the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business Hall of Distinction recognizing their success and contributions to their professions and communities. The other inductees are Kathleen L. Quirk, Robert K. Reeves and M. Jack Sanders for
Miller also serves on the boards of Certus Energy, Southwest Elevator, Alliance Source Testing and Petrolog. He is a member of the E.J. Ourso College of Business dean’s advisory council, Tiger Athletic Foundation and the LSU Foundation. Miller holds a bachelor's degree in finance, 1989, and an MBA, 1991, with an emphasis in economics, from LSU.
Quirk, of Phoenix, is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and has been with the company for more than 30 years. She serves on the board of Vulcan Materials Co. Quirk holds a bachelor's degree in accounting, 1985, from LSU.
Newly retired, Reeves served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in Houston. Reeves is a member of the LSU Foundation national board and the board of Episcopal Health Foundation. He previously served on the boards of Key Energy Services Inc., Western Gas Partners LP, Western Gas Equity Partners LP and St. Luke’s Episcopal Health System. Reeves received his bachelor's degree in business administration, 1978, from LSU and doctor of jurisprudence, 1982, from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Sanders, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is the retired president and chief executive officer of Sonoco Products Co., with a 30-year career there. Sanders served on the boards of South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation, American Forest and Paper Association and The Charles W. Coker and Elizabeth H. Coker Foundation. He received his bachelor's in finance, 1976, from LSU.
The seventh annual Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction this year has selected Calvin Viator, James Barnett, John Denison, Jay Hardwick and for induction for their major contributions to sugar cane, forestry, rice and cotton.
The Hall of Distinction recognizes people making contributions to Louisiana’s farming, ranching, forestry, aquaculture, education and agribusiness industries.
A native of the Bayou Teche area, Viator was reared on his family’s sugar cane farm and has become an active contributor to the agriculture community. He founded a crop consulting company and works closely with the American Sugarcane League, the LSU AgCenter and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Denison, a third-generation farmer from Iowa, is being recognized for his role in the advancements in production and profitability of Louisiana’s rice industry.
Barnett, a Pineville native, has spent nearly 50 years advancing the reforestation of Southern pine species. He is being honored for his major contributions, research and advancements with seeds and seedlings.
Hardwick, of Newellton, has made cotton farming more environmentally friendly by focusing on production techniques that have minimal impact on the surrounding ecosystem.
LSU AgCenter plant pathologist Don Groth received the Distinguished Service Award from the Rice Technical Working Group, an organization of researchers and academicians that meets every two years to share information, coordinate research and find solutions for rice industry problems.
Groth is resident coordinator at the AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station. Groth has received in excess of $3.5 million in grants during his tenure at the rice station and has worked on grants totaling more than $6 million. He also has extensively published his work as both senior author and co-author in more than 450 publications, of which 105 are refereed. He also has received numerous AgCenter awards.
Groth has initiated an extensive screening program of thousands of early and advanced-generation rice breeding lines for sheath blight, blast and bacterial panicle blight. He has identified several new sources of resistance to multiple diseases, including sheath blight and bacterial panicle blight. These materials are being actively used in genetic and breeding projects in Louisiana, the U.S. and overseas to enhance disease resistance.
Groth began his career with the AgCenter in 1984 after graduating from Iowa State University with a doctoral degree in plant pathology. His master’s degree in plant pathology is from Iowa State and bachelor’s in botany from Eastern Illinois University.
LSU AgCenter rice researcher Ida Wenefrida was honored with Top 20 Global Woman of Excellence Award for 2020 by the American Multi Cultural Ethnic Coalition.
Wenefrida, an Indonesian American, is an associate professor who conducts her work at the LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station near Crowley. She has developed a high-protein rice variety, Fontiere, and is involved in research to develop more new varieties. Wenefrida is president of the worldwide Indonesian Diaspora Foundation and the Louisiana Chapter of the Indonesian Diaspora Network.
She received her bachelor’s degree in agronomy in Indonesia, her master’s degree in plant pathology from Mississippi State University and her doctorate in plant health from LSU.