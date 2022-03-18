Chubby Carrier is excited about this weekend. Given the past two years, it’s no surprise.
Festivals Acadiens et Creoles returns to Girard Park in Lafayette this weekend after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, and bands are ready to get back on the stage. Fans have been waiting for a return to festivals and two-stepping to Cajun French music, but for the musicians, it’s been a long time coming.
Billed as the world’s largest free Cajun and Creole music festival, it has been a mainstay since 1974.
“Man, we are feeling superb, I’m telling you this is great because it’s been two years too long,” said Carrier, part of the Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. “It’s really weird to get a phone call that says Festivals Acadiens has been canceled. You know, it broke our hearts, man.”
The wait is finally over and the festival is returning this weekend and great weather is expected.
“This festival, more than any other, is a celebration of who we are,” said Steve Riley of Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, “Our people, our language, our culture, our music -- more than any other festival.”
The anticipation was palpable for all the musicians. The past two years have been difficult for any musician in the industry. Many musicians around the nation and Louisiana were faced with lockdowns and cancellations as live music venues closed their doors.
Not only did it affect musicians creatively it hurt them financially.
“I missed socially playing but also financially,” said Christine Balfa of Bonsoir, Catin and Balfa Toujours. “It’s been horrible, I’m not going to sugarcoat anything. I never thought in a million years that I’d be sitting there, sitting at home, twiddling my thumbs. No work. I mean every weekend I had to turn down work, man, we were so busy.”
For people like Carrier, the pandemic took all creativity out of him. He would try to get back into writing music, but the spark just was not there. Boredom was the most difficult part of the pandemic for Carrier.
“All you could do was go to the grocery store…we didn’t, we couldn’t do nothing,” Carrier said.
Carrier said he was hopeful at the beginning of 2020. Festival season was right around the corner and he was ready to take the stage with his band. When the pandemic swept-in in March, he knew it was going to be rough.
“You sit there and you got things planned. I’m gonna have a great year. When they started canceling in March, we totally freaked out.” Carrier said, “they’re telling us Jazz Fest is canceled, French Quarter Festival was canceled, the Boudin Festival was canceling. I was like wait, wait, wait, what’s going on?”
The pandemic led to other musicians finding other creative outlets. Riley started a family band with his 12-years-old and 9-years-old sons and began doing Facebook live shows.
“I just played with them, and they just got better and better. We wrote some songs together and found some great old tunes,” Riley said.
Riley’s son took over as the drummer for the Mamou Playboys. And his family band, the aptly named Riley Family Band, will be playing at the festival. The family band recorded a record in February.
“We are very lucky and very blessed,” Riley said regarding making it through the pandemic.
Balfa took her time off stage to get deeper into visual art. She set up a studio in her home for a much-needed creative outlet.
“I just had like a little corner,” Balfa said regarding her previous art space, “Once you’re a creative person you just have to have a creative outlet or you’ll shrivel up. You will not be a happy person.”
The other members of her band worked at their day jobs and took care of their newborn children, Balfa said. Balfa worked at her day job as a music teacher.
“Everybody kind of diversified, maybe they started teaching lessons, maybe started doing other projects,” Balfa said, “A lot of musicians started writing music but we needed to find a way to still make money, so luckily, we all had day jobs.”
Balfa said the pandemic was rough but was a very motivational time for her as an artist.
“It was a soul-searching time,” Balfa said, “it made me realize how much I loved going out and hearing live music and going out and playing live music. I really missed that.”
The musicians are expecting large crowds for the festival. They believe pent-up demand for live music will turn this year’s festival into the largest turnout in Festivals Acadiens history.
“Everybody is sitting up there with their mama, their pawpaw, grandma, their niece and nephew, brothers and sisters are going to be going to the festival because we haven’t done the festival in two years. I need to get out of this house,” said Carrier.