LHC Group finalized a new joint venture agreement with a Florida health care organization.
The Lafayette-based company inked a deal with Orlando Health, a nonprofit health care network that includes nine Florida counties with about 450 locations and includes 13 owned or affiliated hospitals and emergency departments.
The joint venture includes six total locations — three current Orlando Health providers and three current LHC Group providers in Orlando, Clermont, Kissimmee and Altamonte Springs. The new home health brand will be Mederi Caretenders and the home- and community-based services location is known as Mederi Private Care but will be majority owned and operated by LHC.
The goal is to knit together the health care infrastructure bringing hospital care closer to home health care, which could in theory improve patient health and reduce readmission to hospitals.
Medicare and medicaid reimbursement has been shifting for years away from fee for service and towards patient outcomes and taking into account social determinants of care.
LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of about $3.5 million and that it will not materially affect its 2020 earnings per share.
Orlando Health also consists of rehabilitation services, cancer centers, heart institutes, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, more than 300 physician offices for adults and pediatrics, and 11 urgent care centers in partnership with CareSpot Urgent Care.