Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Caddo: 252267, JW Briggs Fee B, March 10, Caddo Pine Island, Kirby Oil, 1146' FNL & 1105' FEL OF SEC 30-22N-R15W.

Caddo: 252268, JW Briggs Fee B, March 10, Caddo Pine Island, Kirby Oil, 1030' FNL & 1089' FEL OF SEC 30-T22N-R15W.

Calcasieu: 252259, VUA;H C Drew estate et al, March 9, Edgerly, Magna Operating, N 04 D 44' 45" E 6,085.67' FROM NGS MON "10B001" FALLING IN SEC 5-T10S-R11W.

DeSoto: 252264, INR 11&14-10-11 H, March 10, Grogan, Indigo Minerals, 274' FWL & 2487' FSL OF SEC 11. PBHL: 440' FWL & 330' FSL OF SEC 14.

DeSoto: 252265, INR 11&14-10-11 H, March 10, Grogan, Indigo Minerals, 303' FWL & 2497' FSL OF SEC 11. PBHL: 100' FWL & 330' FSL OF SEC 14.

DeSoto: 252266, INR 11&14-10-11 H, March 10, Grogan, Indigo Minerals, 331' FWL & 2506' FSL OF SEC 11. PBHL: 1496' FWL & 330' FSL OF SEC 14.

Red River: 252260, CV RB SU70; Murray 37-34-27 HC, March 9, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 5378' FNL & 4514' FEL OF SEC 34-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 426' FWL OF SEC 27-T15N-R10W.

Red River: 252261, CV RB SU70; Murray 37-34-27 HC, March 9, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 5398' FNL & 4518' FEL OF SEC 34-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 1279' FWL OF SEC 27-T15N-R10W.

Red River: 252262, CV RB SU70; Murray 37-34-27 HC, March 9, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 5417' FNL & 4521' FEL OF SEC 34-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 2132' FWL OF SEC 27-T15N-R10W.

Vermilion: 252263, The Gift LLC, March 9, Kaplan, Dunn Exploration, S 86 D 58' 56" W 37,550.71' FROM USC&GS MON. "RIG", SEC 18. PBHL: 39 D 43' 00" E 841.55' FROM SURF, SEC 18-T12S-R2E.

Vermilion: 252269, JB Ferguson, March 12, Gueydan West, Extex Operating, N OO D 48' 26" W 4,742.9' & S 89 D 11' 34" W 908.3 FROM THE SE CORNER OF SEC 5. PBHL: S 50 D 00' 03" W 1545.6' FROM PROP SURF LOC, SEC 5.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0227227
 Evangeline0137137
 Iberia17475
 Jefferson Davis25759
 Lafayette026 26
 St. Landry48084 
 St. Martin37982
St. Mary 186187
Vermilion 6135141

