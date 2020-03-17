Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Caddo: 252267, JW Briggs Fee B, March 10, Caddo Pine Island, Kirby Oil, 1146' FNL & 1105' FEL OF SEC 30-22N-R15W.
Caddo: 252268, JW Briggs Fee B, March 10, Caddo Pine Island, Kirby Oil, 1030' FNL & 1089' FEL OF SEC 30-T22N-R15W.
Calcasieu: 252259, VUA;H C Drew estate et al, March 9, Edgerly, Magna Operating, N 04 D 44' 45" E 6,085.67' FROM NGS MON "10B001" FALLING IN SEC 5-T10S-R11W.
DeSoto: 252264, INR 11&14-10-11 H, March 10, Grogan, Indigo Minerals, 274' FWL & 2487' FSL OF SEC 11. PBHL: 440' FWL & 330' FSL OF SEC 14.
DeSoto: 252265, INR 11&14-10-11 H, March 10, Grogan, Indigo Minerals, 303' FWL & 2497' FSL OF SEC 11. PBHL: 100' FWL & 330' FSL OF SEC 14.
DeSoto: 252266, INR 11&14-10-11 H, March 10, Grogan, Indigo Minerals, 331' FWL & 2506' FSL OF SEC 11. PBHL: 1496' FWL & 330' FSL OF SEC 14.
Red River: 252260, CV RB SU70; Murray 37-34-27 HC, March 9, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 5378' FNL & 4514' FEL OF SEC 34-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 426' FWL OF SEC 27-T15N-R10W.
Red River: 252261, CV RB SU70; Murray 37-34-27 HC, March 9, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 5398' FNL & 4518' FEL OF SEC 34-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 1279' FWL OF SEC 27-T15N-R10W.
Red River: 252262, CV RB SU70; Murray 37-34-27 HC, March 9, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 5417' FNL & 4521' FEL OF SEC 34-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 350' FNL & 2132' FWL OF SEC 27-T15N-R10W.
Vermilion: 252263, The Gift LLC, March 9, Kaplan, Dunn Exploration, S 86 D 58' 56" W 37,550.71' FROM USC&GS MON. "RIG", SEC 18. PBHL: 39 D 43' 00" E 841.55' FROM SURF, SEC 18-T12S-R2E.
Vermilion: 252269, JB Ferguson, March 12, Gueydan West, Extex Operating, N OO D 48' 26" W 4,742.9' & S 89 D 11' 34" W 908.3 FROM THE SE CORNER OF SEC 5. PBHL: S 50 D 00' 03" W 1545.6' FROM PROP SURF LOC, SEC 5.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|227
|227
|Evangeline
|0
|137
|137
|Iberia
|1
|74
|75
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|57
|59
|Lafayette
|0
|26
|26
|St. Landry
|4
|80
|84
|St. Martin
|3
|79
|82
|St. Mary
|1
|186
|187
|Vermilion
|6
|135
|141
