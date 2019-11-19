A Broussard-based online women’s clothing business will move its operations to southeast Lafayette.
Adeline Clothing, which began in the home of Linda Solley Hurd four years ago, will move to a 10,000-square-foot building at 3308 W. Pinhook Road early next year after buying the property last week for $1.15 million, court records show. It will move out of its current 6,000-square-foot building at 103 Rolls Royce Drive, its home since November 2017.
The new building puts the company closer to FedEx and UPS locations, Solley Hurd said.
“We like being close to them, and we like being on a main road,” she said. “We’ve just kind of expanded out of our current warehouse in Broussard. We’ve been looking for something a little larger and a little more permanent. We’re looking to build it to meet our needs.”
It’s the next step in the growth of a home-based business that has no retail location. Solley Hurd, 30, who has a background in marketing and fashion, had been doing freelance work for other businesses and decided to start her own company with a goal of being a customer-focused online operation.
Four years later, the company has 22 employees – all women ages 18-35 – and an online app along with customers in every state.
“I think what held them back was brick and mortar,” she said of her time before getting started. “With me just at the beginning, I did it all. I was very customer-centric and actually created that environment. We now have 50,000 customers, and everyone knows everyone’s name. We know what they like and what they hate. We put the focus on the customer and little else.”
The company will hire 6-10 people next year, she said.
