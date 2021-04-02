New commercial
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1101 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; Camellia Dental, owner; Pecot & Co. Architects, applicant; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $1,200,000.
OTHER: 1000 Carmel Drive, Lafayette; Extreme Clean Carwash, owner; Poirrier Construction Co. Inc., applicant and contractor; $420,000.
Commercial additions, alterations
TANKS/TOWERS: 1620 La. 1252, A, Carencro: Marcus Verizon cell tower site; Brian Lafleur, applicant; Daley Tower Services, contractor; $317,562.
OFFICE BUILDING: 109 Marie Antoinette St., Lafayette; Joy Miguez/Share Care Usa, owner and applicant; description, convert residential to office; $49,999.
OFFICE BUILDING: 200 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette; Katie Marino, owner; description, first-floor renovations; Trahan Architecture, applicant; Jay Castille Construction Inc., contractor; $140,000.
BANK: 6154 Johnston St., Lafayette; Advancial Federal Credt Union, owner; March Builder's and Design Inc., applicant and contractor; $39,000.
BANK: 306 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Advancial Federal Credit Union, owner; March Builders and Design Inc., applicant and contractor; $247,837.
OTHER: 4315 Johnston St., Lafayette; Lafayette Strong Fitness and Martial Arts, owner; Blake Aillet, applicant; self, contractor; $3,000.
OTHER: 304 Touchet Road, Lafayette; Suong Nguyen, owner; description, commercial demolition; Suong Nguyen, applicant; self, contractor; $3,500.
CHURCH: 2203 S. Fieldspan Road, Duson; Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, owner; description, commercial reroof; Anthony Charpentier, applicant; self, contractor; $25,200.
MEDICAL: 817 Albertson Parkway, Unit M, Broussard; Rise Chiropractic; commercial remodeling; Lail Construction LLC; $50,000.
New residential
107 Oak Coulee Drive, Lafayette; Starr Builders; $288,000.
302 Silverstone Road, Lafayette; Declouet Inc.; $247,500.
212 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $207,000.
210 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $207,000.
208 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $207,000.
300 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
324 Andover Road, Rayne; Manuel Builders; $261,000.
3026 Mills St., Carencro; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $288,000.
1349 Saint Esprit Road, Carencro; Brian S. Guidry Inc.; $414,000.
307 Catholique Road, Carencro; Brian S. Guidry Inc.; $499,500.
209 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
211 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $211,500.
212 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.
201 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
504 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
129 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
118 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $182,445.