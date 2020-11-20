October’s Acadiana regional housing market sputtered with 535 reported sales, falling by over 13% from September’s lofty 616 sales, the second-highest monthly tally of the year.

Even with the decline, October’s total sales still bested last year by 1%. Was October’s lull an indication that our red-hot market is beginning to fall along with our autumn leaves? The significant number of pending sales reported for October, at nearly 38% higher than a year ago, seems to belie that proposition.

While it is traditional that home sales begin to ebb as we approach the last quarter of the year, we are all painfully aware that this year has been anything but traditional.

One of the strange anomalies of 2020 is the number of hurricanes that have impacted Louisiana. Three hurricanes, Laura, Delta and Zeta, made landfall through late August to October. While only Hurricane Delta caused some property damage in the Acadiana region, all provided some negative impact on our housing market.

Here is how:

Once a named storm enters the Gulf of Mexico, insurance carriers begin issuing moratoriums in writing new homeowner’s policies in states that border the Gulf Coast. That can be as much as a week to 10 days before knowing exactly where the storm will make landfall. Any sale that might be scheduled to be finalized during such a moratorium will be delayed unless a binder policy is purchased before the date the insurance companies quit issuing policies.

As a storm approaches, people begin planning and preparations. If the chances are high for a landfall that will impact our area, that can curtail showings and contract negotiations. The same is true after a storm has passed if an area has been negatively affected, as we were from Hurricane Delta. The loss of electrical power, downed limbs and trees and property damage can all cause a lull in homebuying activities.

The potential for property damage is also a concern for mortgage lenders. It is not uncommon after a storm passes for lenders to require an appraiser to physically inspect any property that they are about to lend money on to ensure that it has not incurred any damage. Even if there is no damage, just getting the property inspected can cause delays in consummating a transaction while the parties wait for the inspections to be completed. Finally, if a home in the process of being sold is damaged by a storm, the completion of that sale will be delayed until the property is properly repaired, inspected and cleared for closing by the lender.

And as this column was being written at the end of the first week of November, former hurricane turned Tropical Storm Eta was moving into the Gulf of Mexico after devastating Central America, restarting that moratorium on issuing homeowner’s insurance policies yet again.