New Commercial

Restaurant: 200 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; KFC Lafayette, owner; description, site work only for new KFC; Jason Sadler, applicant; Mapp LLC, contractor: $601,000.

Commercial Additions/Alterations

Medical Office: 105 Patriot Ave., Lafayette; Patriot Building Corp.; other information not accessible; $31,900.

Other: 1414 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette; Max Hoyt, owner; description, 60-foot by 30-foot metal building parking canopy; Justin J. Reeves Construction, applicant and contractor; $200,000.

Other: 409 N. Pierce St., Lafayette; Emilie Duhon, owner; description, emergency repairs to car wash; Felton Duhon, applicant; self, contractor; $2,400.

New Homes

113 Turtledove Trail, Lafayette; Jeff Wood Construction LLC, $452,000.

207 Vineyard Row, Lafayette; Scott Rabeaux, $436,000.

108 Park Ridge Lane, Lafayette; Mike Hindelang, $450,000.

1116 Ridge Road, Lafayette Parish; Sara Jones; $260,000.

1912 S. Richfield Road, Lafayette Parish; Brad A. and Heather Deshotel; $300,000.

211 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $196,000.

217 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $164,000.

213 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $240,000.

102 Steeplestone Lane, Lafayette; Tommy Pullig LLC; $360,000.

203 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish; El Builders LLC; $412,000.