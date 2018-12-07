New Commercial
Restaurant: 200 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; KFC Lafayette, owner; description, site work only for new KFC; Jason Sadler, applicant; Mapp LLC, contractor: $601,000.
Commercial Additions/Alterations
Medical Office: 105 Patriot Ave., Lafayette; Patriot Building Corp.; other information not accessible; $31,900.
Other: 1414 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette; Max Hoyt, owner; description, 60-foot by 30-foot metal building parking canopy; Justin J. Reeves Construction, applicant and contractor; $200,000.
Other: 409 N. Pierce St., Lafayette; Emilie Duhon, owner; description, emergency repairs to car wash; Felton Duhon, applicant; self, contractor; $2,400.
New Homes
113 Turtledove Trail, Lafayette; Jeff Wood Construction LLC, $452,000.
207 Vineyard Row, Lafayette; Scott Rabeaux, $436,000.
108 Park Ridge Lane, Lafayette; Mike Hindelang, $450,000.
1116 Ridge Road, Lafayette Parish; Sara Jones; $260,000.
1912 S. Richfield Road, Lafayette Parish; Brad A. and Heather Deshotel; $300,000.
211 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $196,000.
217 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $164,000.
213 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $240,000.
102 Steeplestone Lane, Lafayette; Tommy Pullig LLC; $360,000.
203 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish; El Builders LLC; $412,000.
