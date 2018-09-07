Aug. 16-31

New Commercial

Warehouse/Shop: 115 Commission Blvd., Lafayette; UPS-Lafayette, owner; $2,170,000; Michael Franklin, UPS, applicant; Dyas Construction, contractor.

General Retail: 500 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette; MPW Properties, owner; $1,300,000; Will Mills, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor.

General Retail: 2821 Verot School Road, Lafayette; Shawn Englesby, owner; $465,000; description, used car factory; Connelly Construction Group, applicant and contractor.

Commercial Additions/Alterations

Office Building: 5750 Johnston St., Lafayette; The Summit, owner; $415,000; description, lobby; Hammy Davis, applicant; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor.

School/Library: 235 Stone Ave., Lafayette; The Family Church, owner, applicant and contractor; $10,000; description, two classrooms.

Salon/Spa: 2323 Moss St., Lafayette; Platinum, Kutz, owner and applicant; $15,000.

Warehouse/Shop: 334 Madison St., Lafayette; Emfinger Properties LLC, owner; $20,000; description, fire damage; William Emfinger, applicant; self, contractor.

School/Library: 4212 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Southwest Medical Center, owner; $271,103; description, LSU-Eunice Nursing School; John L. Chase Jr., applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor.

Church: 517 S. Sterling St., Lafayette; Faith & Glory Ministry, owner; $18,000; description, modular building; Darlene Helaire, applicant.

Other: 819 Foreman Drive, Lafayette; Boudreaux Property Management, owner; $30,000; Sprint Crown Castle USA, applicant; self, contractor.

Restaurant: 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, #101, Lafayette; Freezing Cow, owner; $40,000; description, tenant build-out; Liming Zhang, applicant; self, contractor.

Office Building: 311 Jefferson St., #B, Lafayette; Kathy Adley, owner and applicant; $5,000; description, minor renovations; Alvin Noel, contractor.

School/Library: 204 N. Orange St., Lafayette; Russell Chaisson Insurance, owner; $50,000; description, Divine Treasures Development Center; James Heine Jr., applicant; Anza Commercial Construction LLC, contractor.

School/Library: 111 Westmark Blvd., #100, Lafayette; For My Child, owner; $1,000; Brooks Powell, applicant; self, contractor.

Other: 5520 Johnston St., Suite E, Lafayette; Ion Alkaline Water Lafayette LLC, owner; $25,000; Tara A. Guidry, applicant; self, contractor.

Commercial Demolitions

Other: 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Vested Ventures LLC, owner; Robert Guercio, applicant; self, contractor, $1,000.

New Homes

308 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $219,200.

180 Parklane Road, Lafayette; Jonathan Melancon, $305,000.

157 John Wayne Drive, Lafayette; Carl Venable, $173,483.

304 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Overton Homes LLC; $330,000.

110 Bancroft Drive, Lafayette; Prestige Custom Homes LLC; $290,000.

302 Sellers Road, Duson; Shannon & Cortney Breaux, $112,000.

101 Kingfisher Drive, Lafayette; Hays Homes LLC, $650,000.

212 Lemongrass Lane, Lafayette; Venus Construction LLC; $260,000.

101 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $164,000.

111 Park Ridge Lane, Lafayette; Steve Clark; $670,000.

111 Sonoma Way, Lafayette; Caroline and Jeff Landry; $605,000.

315 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $240,000.

310 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; New Life Homes LLC; $243,000.

117 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $256,000.

212 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $200,000.

101 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $164,000.

