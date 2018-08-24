Louisiana Economic Development is asking a judge for at least $16.8 million in payments from Bell Helicopter over two failed deals in Lafayette to create jobs at a state-financed helicopter assembly facility.
The state agency said the Fort Worth, Texas-based helicopter company acted in "bad faith" by trying to get the state to accept a revised deal earlier this year, while the firm secretly moved its operations to Texas.
According to LED, Bell was seeking tax breaks from Fort Worth's local government and outlining a new "factory of the future" in Texas this year that would bring 400 jobs, all while failing to meet its obligations in Louisiana.
The state's motion was filed in response to a lawsuit brought by Bell this week, where the company said it offered to pay back $16.5 million to the state to walk away from the deal two years ago. LED denied that allegation in its response filed Friday. Bell contends it does not owe the state any money.
"Bell's allegation that it made a $16.5 million offer to the state to end the (agreement) in 2016 has no basis in fact," LED said in a statement. "Bell is very well aware that no such offer was made to the state and LED representatives, and it was never even discussed by the parties."
The state is asking for $16 million owed under a repayment schedule in its agreement with Bell, plus $818,000 in equipment costs. Interest and other fees would likely make the judgment higher if the state wins. LED said it could seek more money from the firm.
Bell was hailed by the Gov. Bobby Jindal administration as a win for the state's aerospace industry, and the company promised to bring at least 115 jobs to a hangar facility at the Lafayette Regional Airport.
LED offered Bell $3.8 million in infrastructure and equipment incentives, $4 million in lease support and $200,000 in relocation expenses, along with funding the $26 million facility. The company also was to be exempted from property taxes worth $2.9 million over 10 years.
Soon after the deal with the Jindal administration, global helicopter demand fell, and Bell said it was moving the Lafayette operations to Canada.
Shortly after Gov. John Bel Edwards Edwards took office in 2016, the state inked a new deal with Bell to assemble a different type of helicopter — the Model 525 — and create 95 jobs. That deal also sent a new $4.6 million helicopter to Louisiana State Police, free of charge.
Bell was supposed to begin production under the revised agreement by the end of 2017, but did not begin until May. It never got close to the 95 jobs promised, employing 22 until closing its Lafayette facility this week, LED said.
LED said in court filings Friday that the company met with state officials in February and offered up a "take-it-or-leave-it" proposal, where Bell would move its operations to Amarillo, Texas, and substitute them with maintenance and repair operations from an affiliate company called Able Aerospace. LED rejected that proposal.
A month or so later, a trade publication called FlightGlobal quoted a company executive as saying the first five production aircraft of the 525 were being built in Amarillo, meaning the company moved production to Texas without telling Louisiana officials. Bell also misrepresented salaries and employment numbers for the 525 operations, according to LED's response.