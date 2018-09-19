The poke trend is growing in Acadiana as Baton Rouge-based Southfin Southern Poke announced it will open at Parc Lafayette next month.
Southfin Southern Poke tries to set itself apart from traditional poke restaurants by taking the Hawaiian rice and fish dish and adding a Southern twist to the formula, said Brad Mire, co-owner and operations director of Southfin Southern Poke. Plans call for the restaurant to open next month at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road.
"We have Gulf fish and Louisiana rice, even Louisiana purple rice," he said. "We have the classic bowl with more traditional ingredients, but we also have our Crawfish Bowl to add our own local spin to poke and stay true to that."
Mire said Southfin also tries to give customers as many options as possible for their own poke experience. Along with varying rices as the base, Southfin also offers zucchini and squash noodles for a Keto-friendly alternative and also includes options for those with dietary restrictions like sweet potato noodles and gluten-free and sugar-free sauces.
The Southfin's current locations, 4321 Perkins Road and 7474 Corporate Blvd., have been successful, he said, and expanding outside of the capital city was an obvious choice. However, Mire said Southfin chose Lafayette for its first restaurant out of Baton Rouge because of the community and how it is so intrinsically tied to good food and an adventurous population.
"Lafayette’s a really great market," Mire said. "I was born and raised in Rayne, and Lafayette’s really receptive to new foods and new culinary things. We’re really excited to join the Lafayette community and we think with the growth UL has seen and Lafayette overall that Lafayette’s a great city to be in in general."
