Lafayette area car dealer Bob Giles revealed new plans Monday to help local people weather the coronavirus and its associated economic ills.
Giles will open up to the public the dealerships’ gas supply, a 12,000-gallon-tank, on Johnston Street. He said people can line up in their vehicles from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and enter between Giles Subaru, 6141 Johnston and Southland Engine.
Refreshments will be served.
Giles said the company will not be selling the gasoline but seeking donations of 20 cents per gallon or more for up to 10 gallons — a total of $2. Donations will go into one of three bins for charities that Giles and his dealerships support:
- Dreams Come True of Louisiana, which grants dreams to children 3-18 who have life-threatening illnesses;
- Outreach Center of Acadiana, which helps homeless families;
- Acadiana Animal Aid, a no-kill animal welfare organization for dogs and cats that finds them “forever homes.”
Giles operates three dealerships on Johnston Street in Lafayette, including Nissan Lafayette, Subaru Lafayette and Volvo Lafayette as well as Nissan Opelousas in St. Landry Parish. The company also has a dealership in Texas.
“At Giles, we are always looking for ways to give back,” Giles said. “I drove by the tank last week and decided why not do that?”
Giles said in 2008, with gas prices over $4 a gallon, the dealerships did a like program, offering gas for 99 cents a gallon to help people get to work. Profits went to charitable efforts.
He chose to benefit the three non-profits Thursday because non-profits are struggling to meet their budgets because of high unemployment and canceled dates. He said two of the company’s three preferred charities have delayed fund-raisers because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Giles’ dealerships also initiated a free service, Essential Errand Running Service for Seniors, in March. That service calls upon the dealerships’ combined staff of 180 employees to help seniors 60 and older with routine errands like picking up groceries or medications or getting their cars serviced. The service helps the elderly because they are the most at-risk group for the coronavirus.
Giles said his employees have gone on some 30 volunteer errands – Giles himself went on one last week – since the service started. He said the company will continue to operate the service for as long as the governor maintains restrictions imposed to offset the coronavirus.
Seniors should call 337-210-9015 for assistance.
Giles said business at the dealerships is off about 50 percent in car sales since the imposition of social distancing requirements, but the parts and services area is only slightly down. The Essential Errand Running for Seniors program will pick up cars for seniors and even drive them to competing dealerships, if the elderly person asks for it.
He said employees are steadfast in wiping down all surfaces in vehicles and in the dealerships to protect customers and employees.