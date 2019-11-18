As people and businesses become more and more connected digitally, it may feel harder to have a real relationship with customers or each other.

Jady Regard, chief nut officer at Cane River Pecan Company, told an audience at Innovate South Friday that over 270 billion emails are sent worldwide and 40 million text messages are shared in the U.S. daily along with the use of social media, meetings and other distractions make it very hard for people to be personally connected to others in their business beyond just a name on their contacts list.

"In a world today where we're so connected with digital devices and digital technology, we've never been so disconnected personally," Regard said. "It's very hard for us to be truly connected. One of the tactics I like to share with people is to ask 'Do you gift?' and show how gifting works as a strategy as a marketer or as a company."

Gifting has a number of uses, he noted. It can be used to prospect or activate a client or appreciate employees or vendors, but according to Cane River Pecan Company's numbers, 95% of the business gift giving he sees is at the holidays as a way to thank someone.

Gifting, he said, works because of the rule of reciprocity, which states that "if I do something for you, you'll do something for me." Psychologists have found that you can receive a gift from someone you don't like or one of little value to you and you'll still do something for someone else.

"That's an incredible thing if you can use to it your advantage ethically in order to further and make a relationship more meaningful," Regard said.

Gift giving for companies can include tickets to a sporting event or fancy parties or as simple as a handwritten letter or a gift basket. Regard added though that when gifting for businesses, there are a few things to remember.

First, know what you can and can't gift as different businesses and careers have differing ethics rules on how much a gift can cost or whether the person you're gifting can even receive gifts.

Second, you don't always have to go big with a gift in order to make an impact. Regard also said gifts that have a personal touch that show that you know the recipient well can be a double edged sword as they can both impress or creep out their recipient, so such gifts require a more careful approach.