Lafayette-based LogoJET will partner with the Louisiana Culinary Institute to use one of its line of products to print on cookies, hamburger buns, desserts and cakes.

LogoJET, leader in direct-to-substrate, light industrial inkjet printing equipment, will use its FSR90, which offers color presentation and food-grade inks on edible items with a 24-by-36 inch printable area and a 6-inch height clearance, CEO Susan Cox said.

This model is designed for continuous production for medium to large shops that produce higher volume customized edible products.

“We are a technology company,” Cox said. “Typically, we demonstrate our amazing products for clients and potential clients in our shop, which is not a food-safe area. We wanted a food-safe place to demo the FSR90 outside of our shop.”

Based in Baton Rouge, LCI’s cooking and teaching facilities made it the perfect choice to situate theFSR90 for client demonstrations and to use within the LCI teaching curriculum.

“The good news is that the printing tastes as good as it looks,” said Charlie Ruffolo, LCI’s head of public affairs. “And the turnaround time is faster than anticipated. If you want something customized and memorable, why not? Let’s have fun with it. It’s a business waiting to happen.”

Oscar Granados, LogoJET’s director of sales, says larger food companies are also looking for ways to improve and/or launch new products. Granados has years of experience in working with edible inks to the LogoJET/LCI partnership.

The move for LogoJET to print on food is a nostalgic one for Cox, a native of Thailand who grew up in Toronto. She recalled her mom buying a hollow chocolate egg and paying an extra fee to pipe the child’s name on the bunny in white icing.

“When I saw my name on that bunny, it clicked that this was for me,” Cox said. “They personalized it right there. I didn’t want to eat it. It was no longer just a chocolate candy. The value increased 10 times. It became too precious to eat.”