The Lafayette area added 500 jobs from July to August as economic activity continues to pick up from the coronavirus pandemic, but the region still had 11,900 fewer jobs than it did a year ago.

Overall, the state added 23,100 nonfarm jobs to nearly 1.85 million, according to figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That’s still 133,900, or 6.8%, fewer jobs than in August 2019. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

The month-to-month gain brought the total number of jobs in Acadiana up to 192,100.

Federal government jobs increased by 400 for the month to 1,800, ahead of the 1,500 jobs the sector had in August 2019. Professional and business services also added 400 jobs for the month to 18,800, 2,700 below a year ago. Oil and gas jobs dropped by 500 month-to-month at 9,200, compared to 12,300 last year.

The unemployment rate in Lafayette was 7.4% in August, compared to 9.1% in July and 5.2% a year ago.

Louisiana’s August unemployment rate was 8.1%, compared to 10% in July and 5.4% in August 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate was 8.5%, up from 3.8% in August 2019, but lower than the 10.5% figure in July.

In other areas of the state:

BATON ROUGE AREA: The added 11,400 jobs from July to August but still had 22,000 fewer jobs than it did a year ago. The month-to-month gain brought the total number of jobs in Baton Rouge up to 386,500. That’s 5.4% below the 408,500 jobs in August 2019.

Leisure and hospitality added 3,000 jobs month-to-month, but remained down 7,900 jobs from the August 2019 total of 40,800. Local government jobs were up by 2,800 month-to-month to 31,900, or 200 more than a year ago. Trade, transportation and utilities added 900 jobs from July to August, but was still off by 2,100 from August 2019.

The Baton Rouge unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 7.1% in August. That’s better than the 9.2% rate in July, but well above the 5% unemployment a year ago.

NEW ORLEANS AREA: The New Orleans area added 4,200 jobs from July to August to 513,700, still 66,600 below August 2019.

Accommodations added 1,400 jobs from July to August to 11,100, still 25% below the 14,800 people working a year ago. Administrative and support services added 1,100 from July to 28,000, down from 32,600 in August 2019. Retail trade added 1,900 jobs from July to 55,400, still 4,700 below a year earlier. New Orleans, which is heavily dependent on tourism, conventions and restaurants, had a 9.7% unemployment rate in August, down from 11.9% in July, but up from 5% a year ago.

OTHER AREAS: Houma-Thibodaux had 1,400 more jobs in August than a month earlier for 82,900, still 5,300 jobs less than August 2019. Hammond had 700 more jobs for the month at 43,400, but 2,600 fewer than a year ago. Monroe had 900 more jobs at 78,100, a gain of 600 from a year ago. Shreveport-Bossier City added 1,600 jobs to 169,900, still 10,700 fewer than a year ago. Alexandria added 700 jobs to 59,100, but 2,800 lower than a year ago. Lake Charles added 1,000 jobs month-to-month to 99,100, still 14,200 fewer than a year ago. Those numbers were taken before Hurricane Laura hit the city and caused extensive damage.