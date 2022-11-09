Standing up higher over its campus on the edge of Lafayette’s Oil Center is the most visible investment Ochsner Health made part of its merger with Lafayette General Medical Center.
The six-story addition — now emblazoned with signage that reads Ochsner Lafayette General in blue letters as opposed to its previously signature green — is nearing completion by the end of the year. The 150,000-square-foot expansion include space to expand its women’s services and neonatal intensive care unit along with 48 new rooms for acuity adaptable space.
From that merger two years ago, Ochsner pledged $465 million to Acadiana, including $94 million toward the Lafayette campus. Now the expansion work, which spans well over a decade when hospital officials were planning for future growth, is nearing completion.
Each floor will require an additional 25-30 employees.
“We could only do what we're doing today as quickly as we did it with a partnership with Ochsner,” OLGMC CEO Al Patin said. “Ochsner is doing exactly what they said they would do. They're bringing resources to us rather than taking them away. They want us to be as successful as we can be in keeping our community local, and we don't want any patient leaving our market to go to Baton Rouge and New Orleans because we either don't have capacity or we don't have the specialty.”
The most visible might be the expansion of the women’s services and neonatal intensive care unit on the second floor.
OLGMC, as the only hospital in the region with ICUs for both moms and babies under the same roof, will add 10 beds for at-risk pregnant women and expand its obstetric emergency department for women more than 20 weeks pregnant, and the NICU will expand from 31 beds to 47 in the first phase of construction and eventually to 61.
The hospital has 3,300-3,400 births a year, Patin said, which averages to just over nine births each day. The expansion will allow for about 5,400 babies a year.
“We deliver the most babies in our region, but that was maxed out,” he said. “Our obstetricians really couldn't add to their practice because there's not enough space for them to deliver more babies. (This) just allows for our obstetricians and pediatricians to be very comfortable growing their practices.”
The expansion also allows OLGMC to work more with Jennings-based Ochsner American Legion, which has a labor and delivery department. High-risk deliveries can be performed in Lafayette, and hospital officials can transport babies back to Jennings, Patin said.
The south tower will also include 48 rooms, 24 of which will be acuity adaptable spaces. The beds will be staffed for patients needing a higher level of care, including ICU and critical care, but also for those who may be recovering from surgery.
Those will be added in the first phase, while the second phase will include another 72 patient rooms across three floors for future growth.
OLGMC now has 436 licensed beds but will have 530 by the end of Phase 1 and eventually over 600, he said.
“There's a significant demand for our community needing access to acute care beds,” he said. “We weren't able meet that demand. So prior to the pandemic, even prior to our merger with Ochsner, we recognized we needed more capacity long term. The demand is there, and the need is there.”
The expansion also includes 534-space employee parking garage just west of the Heymann Center on the site of the old Dollar Cinema. Hospital officials will lease the space from Lafayette Consolidated Government, allowing patrons of the Heymann Center to use it during events.
The hospital recently received a five-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a hospital spokesperson said. The publicly reported ratings system represents hospital quality performance on the process of care, outcomes and patient experiences.