Lafayette-based LHC Group and Ochsner Health System will expand their joint venture partnership by acquiring five Egan Home Health and Hospice locations in south Louisiana, officials from both companies announced this morning.
LHC Group and Ochsner have been home health joint venture partners since 2009 and have worked to improve the overall quality ratings for their agencies and reduce hospital readmission rates. The focus has been on expanding access to in-home health care service capacity and capabilities in key markets.
The agreement is expected to be finalized on Jan. 1, subject to customary closing conditions. LHC Group expects approximately $16 million in annualized revenue from this purchase.
“We are excited by this opportunity to expand our current joint venture agreement with a respected healthcare partner like Ochsner Health System,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “We look forward to helping Ochsner care for more people and continue enhancing and expanding access to vital healthcare services in communities we serve together.”
Created in 1988 by Peter and Pam Egan in a spare room in their Metairie home, Egan Home Health provides skilled nursing and rehab services to patients in their home, according to its website. It has nine home health offices, hospice services and personal and extended care services, employs more than 250 people and has provided care for over 150,000 patients.
“There is nothing more important than continuing seamless quality care for the patients who depend on us,” said Peter Egan, the company's CEO. “We are thrilled that LHC Group and Ochsner together have the experience and infrastructure – along with an outstanding reputation for quality – to ensure the patients in our care continue receiving vital healthcare services without interruption.